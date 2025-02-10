The internet is divided into two groups - those who listen to Ranveer Allahbadia and those who question the first kind. And the latest clip of the noted content creator, better known as Beerbiceps, is proving to be the fodder to the fire of the first kind. The well-known podcaster who once promoted celibacy was spotted at comedian Samay Raina’s controversial show - India’s Got Latent. Ranveer Allahbadia’s “humorous” would you rather question ''Watch Your Parents Have Sex, or…' in this questionable show has left the internet extremely disturbed. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest BeerBiceps controversy: what Ranveer Allahbadia’s question was and why BeerBiceps is being called out by netizens. Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Know All About YouTuber 'BeerBiceps' Who Is Under Fire for Asking 'Vulgar' Question on Sex Between Parents at Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' Show.

A clip of Ranveer Allahbadia Would You Rather Question in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has gone viral, and rightfully so. The video shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Much like other disturbing and terrible questions and jokes posed in the show, this too was not questioned but rather encouraged by show creator Samay Raina. The episode also featured YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid, among others.

Most of us would assume that speaking about or even remotely thinking about one’s parents’ sexual life is disturbing, unnecessary and should be avoided. Unfortunately, Ranveer Alahabadiya is not one of them. His question, especially considering his past statements around sex, intimacy and overall conversations on these sensitive subjects, has the internet rightfully fuming. So the internet said, hold my beer, and went all out in dragging BeerBiceps for his bizarre and allegedly perverted question.

Author Nilesh Mishra had some heavy words to share

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions. This content is not designated as… https://t.co/UjwKyPIhJQ — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) February 9, 2025

Many people were questioning the current Indian comic scenes

I feel bad for Gen Z coz they'll never know what real humor is. they're listening to these unfunny cringe dehatis who think comedy is just abuse, dragging family and making fun of sensitive issues. https://t.co/c9lt5h6VCV — π (@nofaith3xists) February 9, 2025

The internet did not forget the past controversies of 'India’s Got Latent'

India’s Got Latent should rename itself India’s Got No Shame. Incest jokes? Cheap humour? Sexist slurs? Mocking disabled ppl? This ain’t ‘dank' it’s just pathetic, a circus of cringe. And people are hyping it up? Standards are in the gutter seriously. #indiagotlatent https://t.co/cqojfmsgXH — Shreshtha B (@ShreshthaBhada1) February 9, 2025

People were also quick to call out Ranveer’s own alleged fake persona on his podcast

No amount of fake talks of spirituality can hide the reality. mask was always going to come off. It came early. https://t.co/A6t0EVpu8t — ▲ (@CaughtAtGully) February 9, 2025

And at the end of the day, everyone called spade a spade

Ranveer allahbadia video is beyond offensive. Rape jokes or incest jokes, there no ‘just a joke’ excuse here! If it’s public, it’s everyone’s business. The one who said it,who laughed& the ones who allowed it, all guilty. #Beerbiceps #RanveerAllahbadia — Dr.Bhavesh Varandani (@11GoGetter11) February 9, 2025

India’s Got Latent is the brainchild of Indian comic Samay Raina, who has been repeatedly involved in several controversies. Whether it was a new comic’s distasteful jokes on Deepika Padukone’s depression or the FIR that was filed against comic Jessy Nabam for their comment on people of Arunachal Pradesh eating dog meat. The overall state of comedy in the show has been questioned by netizens time and again, and this latest controversy only drives this doubt further. The question that netizens are asking is how we ended up in a state where such perverse statements and punch-down below-the-belt one-liners became the bar for “comedy”.

