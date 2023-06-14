Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, received the accolade of "Governor of the Year" for 2023 from Central Banking in London. His leadership of the RBI in controlling inflation and deftly managing India's financial sector amid crises like the COVID epidemic and global upheavals was rewarded with the award. For the unversed, Central Banking is an International Economic Research Journal. RBI Repo Rate Latest Update: Reserve Bank of India Keeps Policy Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%, Announces Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das Honoured as ‘Governor of the Year’

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das awarded Governor of the Year by Central Banking in London (Pics source - RBI) pic.twitter.com/BI1bWB3IfR — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

