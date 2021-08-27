India on Friday administered over 1 crore doses under its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed at the rising speed of vaccinations.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," tweets PM Narendra Modi. #COVID19 https://t.co/fXgN2XHXBt pic.twitter.com/UxSuoNpWQD — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)