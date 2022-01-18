The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal. According to the traffic advisory, the restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm from January 17 to January 21. The Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed for traffic as well.

Check Tweet:

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place for #RepublicDay2022 Parade Rehearsals from 17-21 Jan. @dtptraffic is committed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. #DelhiPolice urges you to follow Traffic Advisory and latest updates.#DelhiPoliceUpdates@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/vBHuanqUfp — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)