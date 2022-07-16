Prakash Ambedkar, National President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), on Saturday requested Yeshwant Sinha to withdraw from the Presidential race. "Requesting Yeshwant Sinha to withdraw from the Presidential race because many Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members from across the parties are joining to vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu,' Ambedkar said. The voting for Presidential Elections will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

Check Tweet:

