India's retail inflation increased to 4.91 percent in November as compared to 4.48 percent in October. The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. The inflation rate is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Tweet By PTI:

Retail inflation inches up to 4.91 pc in Nov compared to 4.48 pc in Oct: Govt data — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)