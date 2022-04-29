A massive wildfire erupted in the forest areas of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, mid-February is the start of the forest fire season in Uttarakhand, and there have been multiple incidents of forest fires reported since then. The rise in the temperature in the state is the main cause of the fires. Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to raise concern over the wildfire incident in Rishikesh.

Check Tweet:

Sad but true! Recognize the place. Am sure No. Rishikesh hills engulfed in man made fires. Human greed nothing else. Thanks to the land mafia with the backing of the powerful. pic.twitter.com/irZWs3Pk3o — 🇮🇳 Indian Air Warrior 🇮🇳 (@amulkapoor) April 28, 2022

Wildfire in Rishikesh Mountains:

@NGTribunal Wild fire in Rishikesh mountains for last 3 days it has effected Neelkantha, Bhuwaneshwari area. Kindly take prompt action pic.twitter.com/oZHgaXERNV — Subodh Bhatt #Savesoil (@SubodhB17377932) April 24, 2022

Forests Are Burning:

Our forests are burning... 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ Since few days, forest area near Rishikesh is burning and the fire is being spread to foothills of Rishikesh now.@pushkardhami @UKFireService pic.twitter.com/53AkHrFYWd — 🏔️ || पहाड़ी | Pahadi || 🏔️ (@late_nyt_tales) April 29, 2022

Watch Video:

Fire in Rishikesh jungle.. No one bothered about it .. It’s effects on nature .. pollution.. animals are suffering.. but who cares pic.twitter.com/vnrVX7jhlS — VIKAS S SHARMA (@fitsquare241) April 19, 2022

Check Out:

