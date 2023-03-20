Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) Head Constable Manoj Kumar Yadav, with the help of other passengers, saved two individuals from falling into the gap between a moving train and platform at the Gwalior Railway Station. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the platform, and was shared by RPF India’s official Twitter handle on Sunday. “Hats off to the real-life heroes who put their lives on the line to save others”, RPF wrote in the caption of the video. Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Man Who Slips and Gets Stuck Between Train and Platform While Boarding in Mumbai.

RPF Constable Saves Life of Passengers:

#RPF Head Constable Manoj Kumar Yadav with the help of passengers saved two passengers who fell in the gap between a moving train at Gwalior railway station. Hats off to the real-life heroes who put their lives on the line to save others. #MissionJeewanRaksha pic.twitter.com/fhCj0LumuC — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) March 19, 2023

