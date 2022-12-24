In a heartwarming incident that took place in Mumbai, an alert RPF constable saved a man who slipped while boarding a train in the city. In the 33-second video, a man can be seen running towards a moving as he tries to get inside. The man steps in but slips and falls between the platform and the train when an alert RPF constable immediately rushed to his rescue. The RPF constable and few other passengers quickly pulled the man out and saved his life. Mumbai Local Trains: Annoyed Over Train Getting Delayed by An Hour, Commuters Stage 'Rail Roko' at Asangaon Station (Watch Video).

