New Delhi, July 31: The Indian Railways on Saturday shared a video of RPF personnel saving a woman passenger from running over by a train. In the video, the woman passenger could be seen boarding a moving train. She fell and got stuck between the train and the platform . The RPF personnel immediately came to her rescue and saved her life

The Indian Railways, in a tweet said, "“Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious” She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de board a moving train. Stay alert. Stay safe!" RPF Constable and Train Guard Save Man From Getting Crushed Under Moving Express Train at CSMT Railway Station (Watch Video).

Here Is The Video:

“Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious” She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de board a moving train. Stay alert. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/BuPsexgFyR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 31, 2021

