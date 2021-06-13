Mumbai, June 13: In another act of bravery, the alertness of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and train guard saved the life of a passenger who had slipped while boarding a moving train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. The visuals that were captured by the CCTV showed the RPF constable rushing towards the passenger and dragging him away from the train. According to a tweet by the Central Railway, the passenger was trying to board a moving train 01133 Mumbai-Mangaluru special at CSMT railway station.

The incident is said to have taken place on June 11. The bravery of the RPF constable and the alertness of the train guard saved the passenger from getting crushed under the moving express train. The two heroes garnered praise and applause for their actions and for saving the man from getting under the wheels. Alert RPF Personnel Saves Differently-Abled Passenger From Falling Under Running Train at Panvel Railway Station in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Here's the video of RPF Constable and Train Guard Saving the Man:

RPF Constable and Train Guard save the life of a passenger. There are two heroes in the incident. A passenger who tried to board a moving train 01133 Mumbai-Mangaluru special at CSMT Mumbai on 11.6.2021 and fell down. He was saved by the train Guard (1/n) pic.twitter.com/NPepAfFUPw — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 12, 2021

The train guard has been identified as Jitendar Pal while the RPF is Constable Narsingh Kanojiya. The guard too lost his balance while trying to save the passenger and fell down on the platform. RPF Constable Kanojiya immediately pulled the Guard to safety. RPF Personnel in Maharashtra Saves Passenger From Running Over by Train at Kalyan Railway Station; Watch Video.

A tweet by the Central Railway informed that soon after the incident, the train was stopped by station staff and the Guard boarded the train. All three are safe. The CR mentioned in the tweet that Indian Railways is creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioral issue and requests passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life.

