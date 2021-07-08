COVID-19 Emergency Response Package of Rs 23,000 Crore Announced By Centre To Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic:

Rs 23,000 crores package to be given to deal with the problems that occurred in the second wave of COVID. It will be used jointly by the Central and state governments: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/6vM1yAhQCM — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

