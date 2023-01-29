Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das. The Odisha health minister was shot at by a policeman, earlier in the day at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. In his post, PM Modi said that he was saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. "Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in his tweet. Naba Kisore Das Dies: Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik Condoles State Health Minister's Death, Says 'He Was an Asset for the Govt and Party'.

Condolences to His Family in This Tragic Hour

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

