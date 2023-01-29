Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Health Minister Naba Kisore Das. Earlier in the day, Das, Odisha's health minister was shot at by a policeman at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Expressing his condolences, Pattnaik said, "He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha." Naba Das Dies: Odisha Health Minister Succumbs to Bullet Injuries Hours After He Was Shot in Jharsuguda District.

His Death Is a Great Loss to the State of Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha: Odisha CMO (file pic) pic.twitter.com/dhU1aVCFhj — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)