Managing director of the JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal, has been cleared of the rape charge. The Mumbai Police stated that the rape case against Sajjan Jindal was false, and the complainant tried to frame him. The FIR in the case was filed in December last year after a woman in Mumbai approached the Bombay High Court. Her lawyers had submitted to the court that she had first approached the BKC Police in February 2023, but they did not heed her complaint. Sajjan Jindal Booked in Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai Doctor Levels Rape Allegations Against JINDAL Group Head.

RAPE CASE AGAINST SAJJAN JINDAL FALSE : MUMBAI POLICE The woman never appeared to either register 164 statement nor gave any evidence to substantiate her allegations. Despite repeated attempts to take her testimony, she remained unavailable, says @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/J7TuTxa9YN — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 17, 2024

