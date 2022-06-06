Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, earlier on Sunday (June 5) at Bandra. A FIR has been registered against the following incident by Bandra Police. On the other hand, the security of Salman Khan has been beefed up. Now, on a current update of the case, a crime branch team was spotted leaving the house of the Antim: The Final Truth actor. Salman Khan’s Security Beefed Up After He and His Father Salim Khan Receive Death Threat.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Mumbai | A Crime Branch team leaves from the residence of actor Salman Khan Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, yesterday. Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unidentified person & further probe is underway. The actor's security has been increased pic.twitter.com/kvgyTGfeV1 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

