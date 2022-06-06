After an anonymous threat letter was sent to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on June 5, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened the superstar's security. For the unaware, probe is underway in the matter. Salman Khan and His Father Salim Khan Receive an Anonymous Threat Letter in Bandra.

Check It Out:

Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lwFpDh0rpj — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

