A car caught fire late Wednesday night, November 26, after crashing into a side barrier on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The blaze left the car completely charred and triggered a major traffic jam, with motorists stuck for a long period. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames. Police said there were no confirmed reports of casualties. More details are awaited. Mumbai Car Fire: Four-Wheeler Engulfs in Blaze Outside Trident Hotel Near Air India Building on Marine Drive (See Pic).
Car Catches Fire on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai Car Fire
Car caught in high fire on Mumbai sea link!
Hope there is no casualty. Everyone please be careful. Don't speed. #mumbai #worlisealink #coastalroad #Mumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/SOg3A0bU4T
— Stuti Jain (@Stutijain314) November 26, 2025
