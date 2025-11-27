A car caught fire late Wednesday night, November 26, after crashing into a side barrier on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The blaze left the car completely charred and triggered a major traffic jam, with motorists stuck for a long period. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames. Police said there were no confirmed reports of casualties. More details are awaited. Mumbai Car Fire: Four-Wheeler Engulfs in Blaze Outside Trident Hotel Near Air India Building on Marine Drive (See Pic).

Car Catches Fire on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta)

Mumbai Car Fire

