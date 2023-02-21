Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack him. Raut has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai, Thane Police commissioner. The leader has also shared the letter on social media. "I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me," Raut alleged in the letter. Shiv Sena Row: Complaint Filed Against Sanjay Raut for Objectionable Remarks Against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Threat to Life:

Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction's leader, in a letter to Maharashtra Dy CM, Mumbai CP & Thane CP said, "I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/MNOHf9ocP5 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

