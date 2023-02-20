Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik in connection with his objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference in the city.

Speaking to the reporters today, Raut reiterated that crores of rupees were spent to "break" Shiv Sena.

"Hundreds of Crores of Rupees were spent to break Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena is Maharashtra's self-respect & honour. Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena for Maharashtra's self-respect," he said while citing the Saamna article which reportedly mentioned that Amit Shah is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra and Marathis.

This comes after Raut on Sunday claimed that transactions worth Rs 2000 crore took place to get the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol. His statement came days after the Election Commission allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

"I have informed the nation with my tweet. The way our symbol and Shiv Sena's name have been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 crore worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate," the Uddhav Thackeray faction leader had said.

"What does it mean if you are indulging in mockery by breaking and purchasing Shiv Sena? Shiv Sena will not end. It is ember, it is fire, it won't extinguish," he added.

Raut in a tweet had claimed the Rs 2,000 crore deal was a preliminary figure and this was 100 per cent true. The Rajya Sabha member said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon.

"I believe... Deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crores have been done so far to get the election symbol and name...This is a preliminary figure and 100 per cent true... Soon many things will be revealed... This had never happened in the history of the country," Raut tweeted.He also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he has never taken the latter seriously.

Raut's statement came after Amit Shah's said that formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant following EC's decision.

"What Amit Shah says has never been taken seriously. What can we say about people who believe in buying justice and truth? Who has won and lost Maharashtra we'll show when the time comes. We'll not say anything now," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune said, "Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name 'Shiv Sena'."

Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

While the Shinde faction welcomed the decision of being recognized as the real Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said they would move the Supreme Court. (ANI)

