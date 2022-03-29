A massive fire broke out in the forests of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan Alwar district on Tuesday. Attempts are underway to put out the fire and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its choppers on the scene. IAF deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations. In a video released by the IAF, choppers can be seen trying to put out the fire. The Air Force said that the operations had been underway since early morning today.

Watch Video:

At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops. Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today.#आपत्सुमित्रम pic.twitter.com/HhGEHsdYrS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 29, 2022

Rajasthan | Massive fire broken out in forests of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district, IAF helicopters deployed to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/NX6sCgkGQB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 29, 2022

