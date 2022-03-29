A massive fire broke out in the forests of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan Alwar district on Tuesday. Attempts are underway to put out the fire and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its choppers on the scene. IAF deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations. In a video released by the IAF, choppers can be seen trying to put out the fire. The Air Force said that the operations had been underway since early morning today.

