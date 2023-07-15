SDM Jyoti Maurya-like case has come to for in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, wherein a wife allegedly left her farmer husband, who funded her B.Com Studies, after getting a government job. The woman is now reportedly in a live-in relationship with another man in the village. Manish Dubey Suspended: Home Guard Commandant Suspended After UP SDM Jyoti Maurya's Husband Alok Maurya Alleged Conspiracy To Kill Him, Departmental Inquiry Ordered.

SDM Jyoti Maurya Like Case Comes to Fore in Hamirpur

हमीरपुर ➡SDM ज्योति मौर्य जैसा एक और मामला आया सामने ➡किसान ने अपनी पत्नी को इंटर करने के बाद बीकॉम कराया ➡आशा बहू के रिक्त पद पर लगवा दी सरकारी नौकरी ➡नौकरी लगने के बाद किसान की पत्नी का बिहेवियर हुआ चेंज ➡पत्नी नर्मदा अपने पति को छोड़कर ग्राम प्रधान के साथ रह रही… pic.twitter.com/toDZwdrOny — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) July 15, 2023

