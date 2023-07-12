In the latest development in the Jyoti Maurya Case of Lucknow, Vijay Kumar Maurya said that Manish Dubey has been suspended. Maurya said that Prayagraj's DIG Home Guard collected physical evidence after an investigation and based on that they ordered the suspension of Manish Dubey. He also said that they have initiated a departmental inquiry against Dubey. It must be noted that Jyoti Maurya's husband Alok Kumar had alleged that after becoming PCS, an affair started between his wife and Manish Dubey. For this reason, he said that his wife does not want to live with him. Alok had also accused both of conspiring to kill him. Alok Kumar Maurya alleged that his wife has an illicit relationship with Manish Dubey, posted as Home Guard Commandant in Ghaziabad. Uttar Pradesh: PCS Officer Jyoti Maurya's Husband Alok Maurya Alleges Affair, Conspiracy to Kill Him.

Manish Dubey Suspended

