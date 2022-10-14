Wearing seat belts by drivers, and co-passengers of four-wheelers is compulsory in Mumbai from November 1, 2022, said Mumbai Police on Friday. As per a notification issued by Mumbai Police, seat belts will be compulsory for car drivers and passengers from November 1, 2022.

“As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers who are not wearing seat belts shall be punishable," read the notification issued by Mumbai Police.

Press Note Release By Mumbai Police:

Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable: Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/bqcuJIk6go — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)