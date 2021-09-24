BSE's Sensex crossed the 60,000 mark for the first time on Friday, September 24. The index opened at 60,158.76 on Friday. It closed at record 59,885.36 on Thursday.

Sensex crosses 60000 for the first time! pic.twitter.com/gkNRUuLgzw — BSE India (@BSEIndia) September 24, 2021

