In a major crackdown, MIDC Police busted a high-profile sex racket involving foreign nationals at the Empire Suite Hotel near Times Square on Andheri-Kurla Road, Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off, police sent a decoy customer to the hotel, where manager Alam Khalil Chaudhary allegedly offered sex services for INR 6,000. He led the decoy to a room where a Vietnamese woman admitted to being forced into prostitution, along with two other women staying in another room. All three women, citizens of Vietnam, were rescued, had their passports seized, and were sent to a shelter home after medical tests. The hotel manager has been arrested, while the owner is absconding. Police are also tracking the agent who allegedly coordinated the racket online. The Vietnamese Embassy has been informed of the incident. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full network and determine if the operation extended to other locations or involved more victims. Sex Racket Busted in Malwani: 14 Bangladeshi Women Lured With Fake Hospital Jobs, Forced into Prostitution; 8 Arrested by Mumbai Police.

Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai

