Mumbai’s Malwani Police busted a sex trafficking racket and rescued 14 Bangladeshi women who were lured into India with false promises of hospital jobs. The victims were illegally brought across the border and forced into prostitution. During the operation, police arrested eight accused and recovered several fake Aadhaar cards used to conceal the victims’ identities. The women were rescued from multiple locations in the Malwani area. An investigation is underway to identify the full trafficking network and determine if more victims or accomplices are involved. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed.

Sex Racket Busted in Malwani

