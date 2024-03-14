A massive fire has engulfed a residential building in the Shahdara area of Delhi. The fire brigade and local police are currently on-site, battling the blaze. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. The Delhi Police have stated that further updates will be provided as they become available. Delhi Fire: One Dead As Massive Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Four-Storey Building in Shahdara.

Shahdara Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Q6RtAV94lW — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

