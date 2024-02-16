One person was killed after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building in Delhi's Shahdara area. The fire has been succesfully brought under control, said Delhi police. However, the cause behind the fire and extent of damage remain unknown. Further details in connection with the mater are awaited. Delhi Fire: Death Toll in Alipur Market Fire Rises to 11, Four Including Police Constable Injured.

Delhi | One person died after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building in Shahdara. Fire tenders have extinguished the fire: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

