Shalini further says, "My parents filed a case on him & took me back home. They're not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family. They were arranging another marriage for me. He came to elope with me as I asked him. We request protection as we have a threat from our family."— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)