NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday stepped down as the party president. Reacting to Sharad Pawar's resignation, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. "We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also," he said. Ajit Pawar further said that everyone has to take a decision according to time. "Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," he added. Ajit Pawar, who is seen as the number 1 leader to succeed Sharad Pawar also said "Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family." He said that whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance. Sharad Pawar Resigns as NCP President: ‘Let Us All Work Together, But Accept My Resignation’, NCP Leader Tells Supporters Opposing His Stepping Down.

Pawar Saheb Has Taken a Decision

Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance: NCP leader Ajit Pawar — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

