Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to set down as the party president. Soon after he stepped down, NCP workers asked him to take his decision back. However, Pawar said, "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation." Pawar requested the party workers to accept his resignation and also asked them to work together. Amid Pawar's resignation, the question looms as to who will be the next president of the NCP. Sharad Pawar Resigns as NCP President, Suspense on Who Will Take Over Reins of Nationalist Congress Party.

Let Us All Work Together

"Let us all work together, but accept my resignation," says Sharad Pawar to party workers opposing his resignation pic.twitter.com/Fs6gEbFF1k — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

