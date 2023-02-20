The website of Shiv Sena, with domain name shivsena.in, has been deleted and its Twitter profile name has been changed to ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The Shiv Sena (UBT) lost the blue tick on Twitter when it changed its handle from @ShivSena to @ShivSenaUBT_. The development comes as the Uddhav camp has been looking at options after the Election Commission's decision to recognise the faction led by Eknath Shinde as real Shiv Sena. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rs 2,000 Crore Changed Hands for Shiv Sena Name and Symbol, Claims Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena Website No More Active:

ShivSena website is no more active now. Uddhav camp has completely deactivated and deleted it. Also both Twitter handles 1) ShivSena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray 2) ShivSena UBT communications are no more verified @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT @mieknathshinde @dvkesarkar — Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)