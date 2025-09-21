Four people, including a woman, were arrested by Lucknow Police for allegedly opening fire outside Phoenix Palassio Mall in the Sushant Golf City area following a late-night altercation with bar bouncers. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 20, after a heated argument escalated into violence. A video has surfaced on social media showing pub bouncers vandalising a car and beating the occupants after the firing. The accused, Harsh Mishra (23), Prince Verma (28), Rohit Patel (30), and Swati (35), were tracked down following an emergency call and a complaint by one Anuj Chaudhary. Police said Mishra allegedly fired a shot in the parking lot after a scuffle with the bar’s security staff. The group admitted they had visited the bar for a night out. Further investigation is underway. Lucknow Shocker: Man Stabs 8-Month Pregnant Wife to Death, Attacks Mother After She Refuses INR 100 for Alcohol in Dasauli; Arrested.

Video Shows Pub Bouncers Assaulting Miscreants After Gunfire

This happened at one of the most prominent landmark in UP's Lucknow - Palassio Mall. Security and bouncers of a pub attacked occupants of a car who had allegedly fired at the bouncers in the pub during a brawl. Car was vandalised and the woman occupant was also not spared. pic.twitter.com/hxFIsHdUdH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 20, 2025

Lucknow Police Arrest 4 For Firing Outside Pub

