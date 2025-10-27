Auqib Nabi bowled a memorable spell for Jammu & Kashmir in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26, against Rajasthan in the second innings at the Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. The bowler picked up a seven-wicket haul after delivering 11 overs. Nabi's final figures were 7 wickets for 24 runs in 11 overs, including three maidens. As a result of this majestic spell from Nabi, Jammu and Kashmir won the match by an innings and 41 runs. Auqib Nabi had also scored 55 runs with the bat in the innings prior, and in the first innings, he had a three-wicket haul (3/29). Journalist Allegedly Stopped at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Gates and Not Allowed to Cover Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Seven-Wicket Haul For Auqib Nabi

