Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the former Davis Cup captain and Leander Paes' mentor Naresh Kumar on his demise. Kumar breathed his last at the age of 93. "Shri Naresh Kumar will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Indian sports. He played a major role in popularising tennis. In addition to being a great player he was also an exceptional mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi. A recipient of the Arjuna Award, Naresh Kumar became the first tennis coach to receive Dronacharya Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.

