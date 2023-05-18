Congress leader K C Venugopal addressed a press conference today announcing Siddaramaiah as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister. K C Venugopal also said that Shivakumar will continue as state party chief. He also said that the oath taking ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 20. Karnataka Government Formation 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge Tweets Picture With Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar After Deliberations on New Karnataka CM.

Karnataka New CM

Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. CM, Dy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn-in on 20th May: KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary -Organisation — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

