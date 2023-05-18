Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were seen together at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on Thursday for the first time since it emerged that the former would be named Karnataka CM and the latter would be his deputy. The duo, who was all smiles, posed for a photo along with Kharge, which congress president shared online. Kharge said that the congress will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 crore kannadigas. DK Shivakumar Says He Has Agreed to Become Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka ‘In the Large Interest of Party’.

Mallikarjun Kharge Shares Pic

Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. pic.twitter.com/6sycng00Bu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)