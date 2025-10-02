A bull was killed in Sikar, Rajasthan, after being run over by a Bolero SUV during a wedding procession. Locals said the animal collided with the vehicle, causing minor damage, which enraged the driver and his associates. They reportedly chased the bull and struck it on the neck, killing it instantly. Bystanders recorded the shocking incident, and the video quickly went viral, showing people begging the men to stop. The killing sparked widespread outrage, with cow protection groups and religious leaders demanding the arrest of those involved. Police arrived, collected evidence, and launched an investigation. No arrests have been made yet, but authorities are actively tracing the suspects. Jhansi: Stray Bull Attacks Woman in Babina Village, Tosses Her Several Feet in Air; Video Goes Viral.

Bull Killed in Rajasthan (Disturbing Video)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Namita Sharma), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

