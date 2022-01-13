Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward after she was tested positive for COVID-19. The 92-year-old singer is also undergoing treatment for pneumonia. As per latest reports, she is still in the ICU, but doctors have noted a slight improvement in her health.

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health: Dr Pratit Samdani (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kggGghjqHt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)