The embassy of India in Myanmar today repatriated 38 Indian nationals who were trapped in a fake jobs racket. The Indian nationals fell victim to job offers from transnational crime syndicates in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar. So far more than 160 Indian nationals have been rescued. The embassy of India in Yangon said that "the victims have left for Kolkata from where they would go to their respective native places."

Check Tweet:

So far more than 160 Indian nationals have been rescued, says the embassy — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

