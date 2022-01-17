Well-Known Social worker from Odisha & Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagada district. She was 88.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief and Offers Condolences on the Demise, says Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.

Social worker & Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagada district of Odisha (file pic) pic.twitter.com/wI6scYOC5i — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Here is the Tweet of PM Narendra Modi:

Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/66MLo73LUK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)