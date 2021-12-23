The conjoined twins of Amritsar, Sohna and Mohna, have bagged a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Brothers Sohna and Mohna hold an electrician diploma from ITI, officially joined their duty as Regular T Mate (RTM) at the PSPCL office near the dental college on December 20.

Amritsar | Conjoined twins, Sohna and Mohna, bag a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) "We're very glad about the job & have joined on Dec 20. We thank the Punjab govt & the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity," they say pic.twitter.com/vNieE4jBiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

