After a video of Sonali Phogat struggling to walk out of a restaurant in Goa went viral, another video of the late BJP leader is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a man can be seen forcing Phogat to drink on the dance floor of a nightclub. According to reports, the man in the video appears to be Sudhir Sangwan, Phogat's associate, who has been arrested by the Goa police in the murder case. In another clip that had gone viral earlier, Sangwan was helping Phogat as she struggled to walk out of the nightclub. In their statement, the Goa police also referred to a video where Phogat was forcibly made to drink "some substance". The Goa Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and a restaurant owner in connection with the murder case of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat. "Drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and restaurant owner Edwin Nunes were arrested today," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

