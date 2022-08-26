A video of late BJP leader Sonali Phogat is going viral on social media. In the video, Phogat can be seen struggling to walk out of a restautant in Goa as a person helps her. Earlier in the day, officials from Goa Police said that BJP leader Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged at a party by her two associates. Police said that the two have been arrested after they were named as accused in the case related to her death. "On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.

