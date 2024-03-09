Engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who is observing a 21-day long hunger strike related to climate issues in the region, released a video statement on Saturday, March 9. Wangchuk urged people to observe one day ClimateFast in their respective cities to support Ladakh. In a video message on X (formerly Twitter), the education reformer encouraged people to spread awareness about ClimateFast in Ladakh. "

I urge you to spread the word as mainstream Indian media cares more about a Seema Haider than the crucial seema (border) area of Ladakh. You can also join

4th DAY OF #CLIMATEFAST IN LADAKH

I urge you to spread the word as mainstream Indian media cares more about a Seema Haider than the crucial seema (border) area of Ladakh

You can also join #FriendsofLadakh group n organise one day #ClimateFast in your own city to support Ladakh pic.twitter.com/g7EGRagF1s

