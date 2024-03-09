4th DAY OF #CLIMATEFAST IN LADAKH
I urge you to spread the word as mainstream Indian media cares more about a Seema Haider than the crucial seema (border) area of Ladakh
You can also join #FriendsofLadakh group n organise one day #ClimateFast in your own city to support Ladakh pic.twitter.com/g7EGRagF1s
— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 9, 2024
