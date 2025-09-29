The Leh Apex Body has announced its decision to withdraw from ongoing talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, September 29. The Apex body will not be travelling to Delhi on October 6 and stated that it will not engage in any further talks with the Union Government until peace is restored in the region. It also sought a judicial inquiry to probe the killing of four youths in Leh and the withdrawal of cases against over 50 youths who have been arrested. More details are awaited. Sonam Wangchuk Arrested: Police Take Climate Activist in Custody After 4 Killed in Violent Protest in Ladakh.

Leh Apex Body Withdraws From Talks With GOI

Leh Apex Body announces it will stay away from talks with High Powered Committee of Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/XhBxQQ4hGr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)