Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known engineer turned educational reformer whose life served as the inspiration for a character in the Bollywood hit 3 Idiots, broke his nine-day fast on Monday at NDS Stadium Leh. On June 18, Wangchuk started his seven-day fast supporting constitutional and environmental protections for preserving the ecologically vulnerable and delicate Ladakh region. Sonam Wangchuk, India's Real Life 'Phunsuk Wangdu', And Mumbai Psychiatrist Bharat Vatwani Win Magsaysay Award.

Sonam Wangchuk Breaks 9-Day Long Fast Video:

#WATCH | Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer turned educational reformist yesterday ended his nine-day fast at NDS Stadium Leh. Wangchuk had begun his fast on June 18 to safeguard Ladakh's fragile mountain ecology & its indigenous people. pic.twitter.com/ptvN8uEXME — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

