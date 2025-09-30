The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended internet services in Leh district, Ladakh, from 6 PM on September 29 until 6 PM on October 3, citing security, public order, and prevention of incitement. The notification, issued under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, covers 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and public Wi-Fi services. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, remain in force, banning gatherings of five or more, processions, rallies, and marches without prior approval. The move follows violent protests on September 24 during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule extension, which left four dead, dozens injured, and over 50 detained. Activist Sonam Wangchuk is in Jodhpur jail under the National Security Act for allegedly inciting the violence. Ladakh Statehood Protest: Rahul Gandhi Seeks Judicial Probe in Leh Firing, Says ‘BJP Government Betrayed People of Ladakh’.

Internet Suspended in Leh

Internet curfew in Leh extended till October 3. pic.twitter.com/Q5lLSLFVj4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 30, 2025

