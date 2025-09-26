Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in Leh on Friday, September 26, as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Sonam Wangchuk has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), NDTV reported, citing sources. Moreover, mobile and internet services have been suspended in the region. The arrest follows violent protests where four people were killed and 90 others were injured. These protests, led by Wangchuk, the Leh Apex Body, and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, seek full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The Centre has accused Wangchuk of provoking the youth. However, Wangchuk has denied the accusation, saying he is being made a "scapegoat." Sonam Wangchuk Arrested: Police Take Climate Activist in Custody After 4 Killed in Violent Protest in Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk Booked Under NSA After Violence in Ladakh Statehood Protest

#BREAKING on @NDTV: NSA slapped against Activist Sonam Wangchuk to protect national security and maintain public order, Top MHA sources confirm. Wangchuk likely to be moved out of Ladakh shortly. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

